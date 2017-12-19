Indonesian customs arrest 3 foreign drug suspects in Bali

Indonesian officials say they have arrested three foreigners who were attempting to smuggle illegal drugs to the tourist island of Bali.

Bali's customs office presented the three men from Australia, Malaysia and the United States at a news conference Tuesday.

The only suspect identified by name was Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts. The Malaysian and American were introduced only as CHJ and KSL.

Customs chief Himawan Indarjono said Roberts was arrested at Bali's airport on Dec. 4 carrying methamphetamine and the party drug ecstasy, while the Malaysian was arrested at the airport on Nov. 8 with marijuana and cocaine. He said the American was detained Nov. 30 when he was picking up a package containing marijuana at a post office.

Indonesia has tough anti-drug laws. Traffickers can receive the death penalty.