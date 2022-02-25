Indonesia shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra Island on Friday, damaging homes, injuring several people, and shaking buildings in neighboring Singapore and Malaysia.

The quake, which struck at 8:39 a.m. local time, was on land at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), BMKG, the country’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency wrote on Twitter.

Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of BMKG noted that there was no danger of a tsunami, though she warned of possible aftershocks, Reuters reported.

"We continue to monitor and advise people to remain on alert," Karnawati told MetroTV. "Because this is on land, and the scale is above 6, we are concerned that it could cause some damage."

The earthquake sent panicked people into the streets in Padang, the capital of West Sumatra province, television reports showed. Patients at a hospital in the West Pasaman district, about 10.5 miles from the epicenter, were being evacuated.

Hamsuardi, the West Pasaman district head, said the earthquake caused minor to moderate damage to dozens of houses and buildings and injured several people, but no deaths were reported.

Authorities are still determining the full scale of the damage.

Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," a highly seismically active zone surrounding the Pacific Ocean, where different plates on the earth’s crust meet, Reuters reported.

About 90% of the world's earthquakes occur in that zone, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Last month, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s main island of Java, damaging buildings and houses. During that quake, Jakarta, the capital, saw high-rises sway for more than 10 seconds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report