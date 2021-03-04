Indian father arrested for allegedly beheading daughter, 17: report

A man was reportedly arrested in India this week for allegedly beheading his 17-year-old daughter because he didn’t approve of the man she was apparently dating.

Residents of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district called the police when they saw the man, identified as Sarvesh Kumar, walking down a road in the village carrying his daughter’s head, according to New Delhi Television (NDTV).

Officers shot video of their interaction with Kumar who they said told them he had locked the girl in her room and decapitated her with a sharp object, BBC News reported.

INDIA MAN ARRESTED AFTER PURPORTEDLY CONFESSING TO GIRLFRIEND'S MURDER ON LIVE TV

"I did it. There was no one else," he reportedly said in the video. "I closed the latch and did it. The body is in the room."

Kapil Deo Singh, who is a police official posted in Hardoi, said Kumar was taken into custody and an officer who was seen in a photo inappropriately carrying the girl’s head had been suspended, NDTV reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hundreds are killed in India each other for romantic relationships their families don’t approve of (they are known as "honor killings") and Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of crimes of any Indian state, the country’s National Crime Records Bureau reported in 2019 according to the BBC and NDTV.