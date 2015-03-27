India warns Pakistan over any new terror attacks

A top defense official has warned that India would likely retaliate if another terror attack on its soil is linked to members of Pakistan's security apparatus.

Defense Minister M M Pallam Raju said at a regional security conference in Singapore on Saturday that self-restraint would be hard to justify to the Indian people if there were another attack similar to the one in Mumbai in 2008 that killed more than 160 people.

India has long suspected that members of Pakistan's ISI intelligence agency were involved in the Mumbai attack. The Pakistani government has denied the allegations.