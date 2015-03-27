Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update November 17, 2014

India warns Pakistan over any new terror attacks

By | Associated Press

SINGAPORE – A top defense official has warned that India would likely retaliate if another terror attack on its soil is linked to members of Pakistan's security apparatus.

Defense Minister M M Pallam Raju said at a regional security conference in Singapore on Saturday that self-restraint would be hard to justify to the Indian people if there were another attack similar to the one in Mumbai in 2008 that killed more than 160 people.

India has long suspected that members of Pakistan's ISI intelligence agency were involved in the Mumbai attack. The Pakistani government has denied the allegations.