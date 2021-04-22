Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

India
Published

India reports record number of new coronavirus cases

As more people get vaccinated in the U.S. and other wealthy countries, around 40% of new global cases are coming from India

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

India set a new record this week for the highest number of new coronavirus infections of any country since the pandemic started, according to a report.

The country’s health ministry reported 312,731 new infections on Thursday, topping the former global record in the U.S. of 300,669 new cases in one day on Jan. 8, according to The New York Times.

India also reported 2,104 deaths Thursday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As more people get vaccinated in the U.S. and other wealthy countries, around 40% of new global cases are coming from India, according to the Times. 