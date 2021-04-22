India reports record number of new coronavirus cases

India set a new record this week for the highest number of new coronavirus infections of any country since the pandemic started, according to a report.

The country’s health ministry reported 312,731 new infections on Thursday, topping the former global record in the U.S. of 300,669 new cases in one day on Jan. 8, according to The New York Times.

India also reported 2,104 deaths Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As more people get vaccinated in the U.S. and other wealthy countries, around 40% of new global cases are coming from India, according to the Times.