Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asia
Published

India crane collapse at highway construction site kills 16, injures several others

Crane used to install precast box girders while building highway, high-speed rail bridges

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A huge crane collapsed at a highway construction site in western India, killing at least 16 workers, the country's National Disaster Response Force said Tuesday

Television footage showed the collapsed crane on the ground as rescue workers looked for survivors near the site in Thane, a city just outside Mumbai. At least three people who were injured were rushed to a hospital.

Press Trust of India reported the crane is used to install precast box girders while building highway and high-speed rail bridges.

JAPANESE MAN SHOCKINGLY DECAPITATED IN 'LOVE HOTEL,' ARRESTS MADE

India Crane Collapse

People search among the debris after a huge crane collapsed at a highway construction site at Shahpur Sarlambe village, Thane District, Maharashtra state, India, on Aug.1, 2023. (AP Photo/Praful Gangurde)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured," his office said in a post.