Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

In Call to Putin, Macron Demands Halt to Military Campaign

Macron said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked him to call Putin because his calls weren't getting through

By Stacy Meichtry | Fox News
close
Putin is looking to isolate Ukraine militarily: Justin Hedges Video

Putin is looking to isolate Ukraine militarily: Justin Hedges

Retired brigadier general breaks down Putin's military strategy on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

French President Emmanuel Macron called President Vladimir Putin of Russia Thursday to demand an immediate halt to Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, according to the Élysée Palace.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a media conference after an extraordinary EU summit on Ukraine in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a media conference after an extraordinary EU summit on Ukraine in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)

WORLD LEADERS REACT TO UKRAINE-RUSSIA INVASION

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address announcing the start of the military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in a still image taken from video footage released February 24, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address announcing the start of the military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in a still image taken from video footage released February 24, 2022. (Russian Pool/Reuters TV via REUTERS )

Mr. Macron told his Russian counterpart that Russia has exposed itself to "massive sanctions," Mr. Macron’s office said, adding that the French leader made the call after consulting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Passengers rest on camp beds in a temporary shelter inside a building of the railway station after arriving on a train from Kiev in Ukraine to Przemysl, Poland on February 25, 2022. Russian invasion on Ukraine can cause a mass exodus of refugees to Poland. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Passengers rest on camp beds in a temporary shelter inside a building of the railway station after arriving on a train from Kiev in Ukraine to Przemysl, Poland on February 25, 2022. Russian invasion on Ukraine can cause a mass exodus of refugees to Poland. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Kremlin said of the exchange that Mr. Putin "gave an exhaustive explanation of the reasons and circumstances for the decision to conduct a special military operation" and that a decision was made to stay in contact.