Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pakistan

IMF deploys remaining $1.1B in Pakistan bailout funds

IMF has allocated $3B in total to ailing Pakistani economy

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The International Monetary Fund on Monday approved the immediate release of the final $1.1 billion tranche of a $3 billion bailout to Pakistan, the global lender said in a statement.

Pakistan needs the money to overcome one of the worst economic crises in its history that had raised fears it could default on the payment of foreign debts.

As part of the bailout conditions, the government was required to reduce subsidies intended to cushion the impact of rising living costs. This contributed to an increase in prices, especially energy bills, and angered the public. Islamabad also imposed new taxes, another unpopular move.

IMF TO MEET WITH PAKISTANI GOVERNMENT, ASSESS BILLION-DOLLAR BAILOUT ELIGIBILITY

But an IMF official said the country’s "determined policy efforts" have brought progress in restoring economic stability.

Pakistani Flag

A large Pakistani flag is draped over the side of a building, Lahore, Pakistan, August 12, 2022. (ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

Moderate growth has returned, external pressures have eased and, while still elevated, inflation has begun to decline, said Antoinette Sayeh, the IMF’s deputy managing director and chair, in the statement.

"Given the significant challenges ahead, Pakistan should capitalize on this hard‑won stability persevering — beyond the current arrangement — with sound macroeconomic policies and structural reforms to create stronger, inclusive and sustainable growth," Sayeh added.

Last month, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said Pakistan planned to seek a long-term loan to help stabilize the economy after the end of the current bailout package.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He didn't provide a figure but officials have previously said they want another $8 billion from the IMF over three years.