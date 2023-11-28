Expand / Collapse search
Israel

IDF chief says Israel 'prepared to continue fighting,' vows to 'dismantle Hamas' after cease-fire expires

Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi says the 1st goal was to secure the release of all hostages

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Published
IDF, Hamas point fingers over alleged cease-fire violation Video

IDF, Hamas point fingers over alleged cease-fire violation

FOX News' Trey Yingst provides details on Israel's claim that Hamas violated the temporary cease-fire agreement with three explosions in Northern Gaza that injured a number of IDF troops. 

Israel’s military chief shared his country’s priorities in the current Israel-Hamas war during a press briefing on Tuesday and revealed what the Israeli army intends to do after the current cease-fire expires.

Israeli army Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi said Tuesday that Israel's first goal was to secure the safe release of all Israeli hostages that Hamas took into Gaza during the Oct. 7 terror attack. He then said Israel would resume fighting when the temporary truce ends and vowed to ultimately eliminate Hamas’ rule in Gaza.

Halevi said Israeli negotiators have secured the release of 76 hostages, but many remain kidnapped. "Children, women, civilians and soldiers, who were kidnapped by Hamas, a murderous and merciless terrorist organization, and not all have yet returned. Each one who returns brings a great relief, but there is no ounce of relief in the fact that more remain. We will operate to bring them all back.

"The return of the hostages is a bright spot for all of us. It is also further evidence of the results of the significant military pressure and the resolute ground operation. We've created the conditions for the return of our citizens home. We will continue doing so," he told reporters.

ATTORNEY GENERAL GARLAND EXPRESSES ‘HOPE’ HAMAS WILL RELEASE MORE AMERICAN HOSTAGES ‘IN THE DAYS TO COME’

Herzi Halevi

Israeli Military Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi speaks with reporters during a press briefing about the Israel-Hamas war on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (Israeli Army/Reuters)

Halevi also said Israel remains ready to resume fighting and that the cease-fire has only strengthened their "readiness" and operational planning.

"The [Isreali Defense Forces] IDF is prepared today to continue fighting. We are using the days of the pause as part of the framework to learn, strengthen our readiness and approve future operational plans," he said.

An Israeli tank

Israeli Defense Forces continue preparations by deploying tanks and armored assets along the Gaza border on Nov. 22, 2023. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A destroyed home in Gaza

Palestinians inspect the destruction caused by Israeli strikes on their homes in the village of Khuzaa, east of Khan Yunis, near the border fence between Israel and the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 27, 2023 amid a truce in battles between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli government said today it had put Hamas "on notice" that an "option for an extension" of the truce in the Gaza Strip was open. (SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR: US LOOKS TO INCREASE AID INTO GAZA THROUGH EGYPT, INCLUDES WARNING FOR ISRAEL

The military chief added, "We are preparing for the continuation of the operation to dismantle Hamas. It will take time, these are complex goals, but they are justified beyond measure."

Herzi Halevi standing and listening to another officer

Israeli army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, right, listens to an officer as he visits soldiers during the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in a location given as Gaza, in this handout image released on Nov. 16, 2023. (Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

Israel’s readiness was tested Tuesday afternoon when its military reported several improvised explosives were detonated in an attempt to injure IDF troops. Israeli troops returned fire and both Israel and Hamas accused the other of violating the truce before calmer heads prevailed in keeping it intact.

Immediately after the apparent violation, negotiators and mediators agreed to resume the truce and even secured a deal to release additional hostages.

Reuters contributed to this report.