Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published

I.M. Pei's legacy stretched from the West to the East

By YANAN WANG and KATHY McCORMACK | Associated Press
  • 108a7639-
    Image 1 of 2

    In this Nov. 3, 2003, photo, Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei stands with the plans of the Suzhou Museum in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu Province. Pei, the versatile, globe-trotting architect who revived the Louvre with a giant glass pyramid and captured the spirit of rebellion at the multi-shaped Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has died at age 102, a spokesman confirmed Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Chinatopix via AP)

  • ce27bf12-
    Image 2 of 2

    Visitors enjoy the scene from a window of the Xiangshan hotel designed by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei and built in 1982 in Beijing, China on Friday, May 17, 2019. Pei, the globe-trotting architect who revived the Louvre museum in Paris with a giant glass pyramid and captured the spirit of rebellion at the multi-shaped Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has died at age 102, a spokesman confirmed Thursday. (AP Photos/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING – The legacy of American architect I.M. Pei stretches from west to east, from the Louvre museum to his native China, where he helped fuse tradition with modernity as the country opened up after the Cultural Revolution.

Pei died earlier this week at the age of 102. He added elegance to landscapes worldwide with powerful geometric shapes and grand spaces.

Born in southern China, he migrated to the United States and was one of the first overseas architects to visit China during its initial period of opening up. Tan Xin, who worked with him in the early 1980s, said he helped Chinese architects imagine how to modernize while retaining traditional elements.