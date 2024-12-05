Toronto WNBA franchise reveals name, set to compete in 2026

Meet the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s newest team.

More than 10,000 people submitted ideas and inspiration for the name, which was revealed on Thursday alongside the team’s logo.

The team said its brand identity is based on the energy of the people who call Canada home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Tempo is pace. It’s speed. It’s a heartbeat. And it’s what you feel when you step into the streets of this city, and in the energy of the people who call Canada home," Teresa Resch, president of the Toronto Tempo, said in a press release. "As Canada’s WNBA team, I know the Tempo will set our own pace, move at a championship cadence, and inspire people across this country."

The Tempo logo reflects the team’s values instilled in the name.

The logo’s forward leaning motion represents the team’s desire for progress. The sharp angles and round curves are a nod to a team’s dynamic nature.

WNBA STAR JEWELL LOYD REQUEST TRADE FROM STORM AFTER TEAM'S BULLYING PROBE ENDS: REPORTS

The six lines in the logo represent the five players on the court, with the sixth line representing the fans, the sixth player in the game.

"Tempo reflects what fans can expect from this team – including, of course, the in-game experience at the arena," Resch continued. "The sounds of the court. The beat of the music. The passion of the fans around you and the intensity of the players on the floor. Capturing all that energy, excitement and feeling was crucial as we chose the name for Canada’s WNBA team."

The WNBA awarded Toronto an expansion team back in May. The Tempo will be the league’s 14th team, and they will begin playing at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA’s 13th franchise, will begin selecting players to fill out their roster in the expansion draft on Friday.

The expansion draft for the Valkyries will be the first expansion draft held in the WNBA in 16 years.

The league will hold another expansion draft next year, as the Tempo are one of two franchises making their debut in 2026. Portland was also awarded an expansion team in September.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.