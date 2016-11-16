Hungary mulls staying on daylight saving time all year round

A Hungarian parliament committee has given its initial, unanimous approval for Hungary to remain in daylight savings time all year round.

The bill submitted by a lawmaker from the far-right Jobbik party can now be debated by the full legislature.

Jobbik lawmaker Lajos Kepli said abandoning the twice-yearly clock changes would improve Hungarians' mental health and increase the nation's productivity.

Since Hungary is at the eastern end of the Central European Time zone shared by most of continental Europe, Kepli said the effects of the time changes were less favorable for Hungary than in more westerly countries.

He also highlighted the positive aspects of having more hours of sunlight later in the day, such as its alleviating effects on depression and suicidal tendencies.