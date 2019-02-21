Hungary and Sweden in diplomatic spat after Swedish minister likens Orban's policies to Nazi Germany

A diplomatic row has engulfed Hungary and Sweden after a Swedish official likened the Hungarian government’s efforts to boost its birth rate with Nazi Germany.

Annika Strandhall, Sweden’s social affairs minister, fanned the flames after attacking Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s plan to increase the birth rate.

“What is happening in Hungary is alarming. Now, Orban wants more 'genuine' Hungarian children to be born,” She wrote on social media.

“This policy reeks of the 30s and as right-wing populists, they need to create smoke-screens for what this kind of politics does to the independence that women have been fighting for.”

HUNGARY TO GIVE WOMEN WITH 4 OR MORE KIDS LIFE TAX EXEMPTION

The Hungarian government announced generous tax and loan incentives for families during Orban’s speech earlier his month as part of the plan to boost the birth rate while taking an anti-immigration stance, Reuters reported.

Under the new scheme, families with at least two children will get access to a loan program to help them buy homes, in addition to the subsidies for car purchases. The personal income tax will also be waived for women raising at least four children.

GEORGE SOROS SAYS EUROPE FACES 'OBLIVION' AS RIGHT-WING PARTIES SET TO WIN BIG IN EUROPEAN ELECTION

Zsolt Semjen, Hungary’s deputy prime minister, slammed the Swedish official’s comments, saying in response that her remarks were an aberration triggered by political correctness, according to Reuters.ss

Both Sweden and Hungary complained on Wednesday to each other’s ambassadors over the comments made by the politicians.

Hungary’s ambassador was summoned by Sweden’s ministry of foreign affairs to caution him and the country against making such personal attacks.

Sweden’s ambassador, meanwhile, was told that it was appalling that their government official compared the country’s policies to help families to Nazism.