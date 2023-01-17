Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
Hundreds of London police officers expected to be fired for domestic, sexual abuse offenses: report

Metropolitan Police Officer David Carrick pleaded guilty Monday to rape charges

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Hundreds of police officers in London are expected to be fired following investigations into sexual and domestic abuse offenses, the head of the Metropolitan Police reportedly said Tuesday – a day after one officer admitted to the rape and sexual assaults of a dozen women over a 17-year period.

David Carrick, 48, pleaded guilty Monday to 49 offenses, including 24 counts of rape and charges that included assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment. Authorities say he used his position to coerce and control his victims.

"I've got tens of thousands of fantastic men and women, but I've got hundreds who shouldn't be here. I'm going to sort it out," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley told the BBC on Tuesday, according to Reuters. 

"We're systematically reviewing every member of police staff and police officer who we have any historic flags against, for being involved in incidents involving domestic abuse or sexual violence," he added.

The head of the Metropolitan Police in London says investigations are underway into around 800 officers, a report said.

The head of the Metropolitan Police in London says investigations are underway into around 800 officers, a report said. (Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

London's Metropolitan Police says it employs more than 43,000 police officers and staff. Over 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse claims relating to about 800 officers are being investigated, Reuters reported, citing Rowley.

A handout photo issued by Hertfordshire Police of Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick.

A handout photo issued by Hertfordshire Police of Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick. (Hertfordshire Police via AP)

In Carrick's case, police say he met some of the women through online dating sites or on social occasions, using his position as a police officer to gain their trust.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley is seen at a meeting in London on Nov. 30, 2022.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley is seen at a meeting in London on Nov. 30, 2022. (James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray said the dozen victims felt unable to come forward sooner because Carrick convinced them they would not be believed.

"We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behavior and because we didn’t, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organization," Gray said.

