Huge fireball spotted in England night sky after lighting strike

A lightning strike caused a large gas explosion in England on Monday followed by a huge fireball visible in the night sky from miles away.

The fire erupted after lighting hit a gas tank at a food waste recycling plant in Oxfordshire.

The Severn Trent Green Power Plant at Cassington, north of Oxford, told Fox News Digital the lightning strike hit a digester tank, causing one of its biogas tanks to catch fire.

"Thankfully no one has been hurt and we are working with the emergency services to make sure the site is safe so that we can assess the damage as soon as possible," the company said.

BBC News reported that multiple fire engines, police vehicles and ambulances responded to the plant, which processes food waste into biogas.

"It is believed that lightning struck gas containers at the site during bad weather this evening, causing a large fire," the Thames Valley Police department wrote on social media.

Jack Frowde, 34, who works at Oxford University, told the news outlet: "I was sitting in my kitchen when the whole room lit up with a brilliant white light, then followed by a huge crack which sounded like really heavy thunder.

"I looked out of the kitchen window and it was as if the sky was pulsating orange," she added. "I ran to the back to capture the orange glow as it faded after about 20 seconds."