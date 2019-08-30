Hong Kong police arrest at least 3 pro-democracy activists

At least two well-known pro-democracy activists and an associate have been arrested in Hong Kong as police respond to recent demonstrations against China.

Activist Joshua Wong was arrested Friday morning while walking to a subway station, just hours after activist Andy Chan was arrested Thursday night at Hong Kong’s airport, according to the Associated Press.

A third activist, Agnes Chow, was arrested at her home, according to the report.

CHINA DEPLOYS FRESH TROOPS TO HONG KONG

Wong and Chow were being investigated for their roles in a June 21 protest outside a police station. Both face potential charges of participating in the demonstration and inciting others to join it.

Wong also is being investigated on suspicion of organizing it. He is secretary-general of a group called Demosisto while Chow is a member.

NIKKI HALEY: CHINESE ATTACK ON HONG KONG WOULD POSE GRAVE DANGER TO AMERICA'S ASIAN ALLIES

Chan, leader of a pro-independence group, was arrested under suspicion of rioting and attacking police.

Meanwhile, an appeals board rejected an application by protesters to hold a march on Saturday that would have marked the fifth anniversary of China disallowing fully democratic elections for the leader of Hong Kong.

The organizers said they were calling off the march, the AP reported.

Pro-democracy protests that have racked Hong Kong this summer were set off by extradition legislation that would have allowed suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial. The extradition bill was suspended but the protesters want it withdrawn.

But Reuters reported Friday that China's central government in Beijing ordered Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, not to yield to any of the protesters' demands, after Lam had submitted to Beijing her assessment of how to defuse tensions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The demonstrations grew to be a reaction to general concerns about the rights of Hong Kong residents.

Hong Kong has been a special administrative region of China since Britain relinquished control in 1997.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.