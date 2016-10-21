Expand / Collapse search
Hollande to meet with unions as police demonstrate again

    Police officers march in a rally to protest their working condition at the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 20 2016. 500 police officer went to the street to protest the lack of equipment and rising anti-police violence in France. The Arc de Triomphe in the background. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (The Associated Press)

    Police officers hold the French national flag as they face riot police officers next to the Elysee Palace, the residence and office of French President Francois Hollande, in a rally to protest their working condition at the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. 500 police officer went to the street to protest the lack of equipment and rising anti-police violence in France. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (The Associated Press)

    Police officers stage a sit-in as they face riot police officers next to the Elysee Palace, the residence and office of French President Francois Hollande, in a rally to protest their working condition at the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. 500 police officer went to the street to protest the lack of equipment and rising anti-police violence in France. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (The Associated Press)

PARIS – Police officers have demonstrated for a fourth straight night over a lack of equipment and rising violence against them.

Hundreds of police officers, some of them wearing ski masks, took to the streets of Paris and several other cities on Thursday night.

Exhausted after months of a national state of emergency linked to deadly jihadi attacks, officers have accused the French government of failing to provide the resources they need to do their jobs.

French President Francois Hollande has scheduled a meeting with unions next week in light of the protests. Interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve has already met with union leaders and has pledged to open consultations from next week with police units over their concerns.