Hollande to meet with unions as police demonstrate again

Police officers have demonstrated for a fourth straight night over a lack of equipment and rising violence against them.

Hundreds of police officers, some of them wearing ski masks, took to the streets of Paris and several other cities on Thursday night.

Exhausted after months of a national state of emergency linked to deadly jihadi attacks, officers have accused the French government of failing to provide the resources they need to do their jobs.

French President Francois Hollande has scheduled a meeting with unions next week in light of the protests. Interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve has already met with union leaders and has pledged to open consultations from next week with police units over their concerns.