Israel

Hezbollah rocket barrage hammers homes in Golan Heights

Israel pledges to respond to latest Hezbollah attack on civilians

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published | Updated
Hezbollah rockets strike Israeli-occupied Golan Heights: IDF Video

Hezbollah rockets strike Israeli-occupied Golan Heights: IDF

Commander of Northern Command Home Front Division, BG (res.) Alon Friedman delivered a statement on the Hezbollah rocket launches that struck Israeli-annexed territory in the Golan Heights. (IDF)

Terrorist organization Hezbollah rained rockets down on Israeli territory this week as cease-fire negotiations between Hamas and Israel continue to deteriorate. 

Over 50 rockets struck the Golan Heights during a Wednesday attack that injured one individual and destroyed two houses – part of a deadly exchange still ongoing between the Lebanese group and Israel.

"Hezbollah continues to indiscriminately fire projectiles toward Israel," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement Wednesday. "Just now, approx. 50 projectiles were fired and some fell in the town of Katzrin."

Katzrin Golan Heights Israel Labanon

A man works next to a destroyed home after rockets struck in Katzrin, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israel claims the attack was a response to their successful strike on a weapons storage facility in Lebanon. That strike reportedly killed at least one person.

"There was no other target in the area other than a civilian neighborhood and kids on their summer vacation," Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said following the attack. "Attacks against our civilians will not go unanswered."

Israel Katzin Golan Heights Lebanon

A home destroyed by rockets in Katzrin. Hezbollah launched more than 50 rockets, hitting a number of private homes in the area. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israel has controlled the Golan Heights since capturing it at the end of the Six Days War. 

Israel maintains the Golan Heights is necessary for national security and the territory was officially annexed in 1967. The United States has recognized it as Israel's territory since 2019. 

Israel and Hezbollah have consistently exchanged missile strikes since October of last year, when the Hamas-led terrorist attack on the Jewish state initiated the ongoing conflict. Hamas and Israel have been unable to finalize a cease-fire deal, despite extensive assistance from United States diplomats.

Lebanon

A Lebanese army soldier passes in front of a car that was hit by an Israeli strike in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)

Speaking to reporters from Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that a proposal put forward last week by the White House in coordination with leaders from Qatar and Egypt looked to "bridge the gaps" between the warring parties and has been "accepted" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 

"He supports it," Blinken said. "It's now incumbent on Hamas to do the same."

"The parties – with the help of the mediators, the United States, Egypt and Qatar – have to come together and complete the process of reaching clear understandings about how they'll implement the commitments that they've made under this agreement," he added.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com