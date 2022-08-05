Heavy rain continues to hit Japan causing flooding, evacuations and safety concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Japan has continued to receive heavy rain, causing floods, thousands to evacuate and missing persons.

On Thursday, The Japan Times reported that around 540,000 people living in the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions had to evacuate.

Footage from the Japan Broadcasting Corporation, NHK showed flooded houses, cars covered and water and roads filled with water and mud.

Evacuation alerts were issued to Yamagata, Niigata, Aomori, Iwate, Fukushima and Ishikawa.

The Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno spoke during a news conference this week saying that around 1,900 households have lost power and 380 were suffering water supply cutoffs.

In addition to the hundreds of thousands who have had to evacuate, there are also at least three missing.

In Yamagata, The Japan Times reported that there was hourly rainfall of 100 to 120 millimeters in and 227mm and 273mm were seen in 24 hours in Oguni and Iide. In just a single hour, Sekikawa, a village in Niigata experienced 149mm of rainfall on Thursday.