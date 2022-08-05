Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan
Published

Heavy rain continues to hit Japan causing flooding, evacuations and safety concerns

540,000 have had to evacuate due to the flooding rain in Japan

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
Parents of U.S. Navy officer sentenced in Japan speak out Video

Parents of U.S. Navy officer sentenced in Japan speak out

Lt. Ridge Alkonis sentenced to prison after 2 killed in accident caused by medical episode, and his parents tell his story on 'Fox News @ Night.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Japan has continued to receive heavy rain, causing floods, thousands to evacuate and missing persons. 

On Thursday, The Japan Times reported that around 540,000 people living in the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions had to evacuate. 

Footage from the Japan Broadcasting Corporation, NHK showed flooded houses, cars covered and water and roads filled with water and mud. 

CHINESE BALLISTIC MISSILES LAND INSIDE JAMPAN'S EXCLUSIVE ECONOMIC ZONE FOR FIRST TIME

The heavy rainfall in Japan has caused thousands to evacuate their homes. 

The heavy rainfall in Japan has caused thousands to evacuate their homes.  (AP)

Evacuation alerts were issued to Yamagata, Niigata, Aomori, Iwate, Fukushima and Ishikawa. 

BLINKEN SAYS CHINA'S MILITARY EXERCISES NEAR TAIWAN, JAPAN REPRESENTS ‘SIGNIFICANT ESCALATION’ 

The Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno spoke during a news conference this week saying that around 1,900 households have lost power and 380 were suffering water supply cutoffs. 

In addition to the hundreds of thousands who have had to evacuate, there are also at least three missing. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

In Yamagata, The Japan Times reported that there was hourly rainfall of 100 to 120 millimeters in and 227mm and 273mm were seen in 24 hours in Oguni and Iide. In just a single hour, Sekikawa, a village in Niigata experienced 149mm of rainfall on Thursday.  

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 