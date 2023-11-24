Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel

Hamas releases 13 Israeli, at least 10 Thai hostages as cease-fire holds

Israeli officials have offered to extend the ceasefire one day per 10 additional hostages released

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Israeli hostages released by Hamas arrive in Egypt Video

Israeli hostages released by Hamas arrive in Egypt

Israeli hostages were seen arriving in Egypt after being released by Hamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Al Qahera News via Reuters)

The terrorist group Hamas released their first wave of hostages, beginning a four-day exchange that has paused the violence in Gaza.

Twenty-five hostages were transported out of Gaza via the Rafah border crossing on Friday, according to the Times of Israel, citing Israeli officials.

At least 10 Thai nationals and 13 Israelis were released into the care of Red Cross personnel, who were seen carrying those rescued via ambulance from Gaza into Egypt. The Israeli hostages were then expected to be transported to Israel to receive care at various hospitals.

Qater, a key player in the cease-fire deal negotiations, said 24 hostages had been released in total, including 10 Thai citizens and a Filipino citizen. Earlier, the Thai Foreign Ministry had said that 12 Thai citizens had been released by Hamas.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day ceasefire during which the terrorist group will release 50 women and children taken in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

HOSTAGE FAMILIES REBUKE JOURNALISTS' 'FALSE EQUIVALENCE' BETWEEN ISRAEL, HAMAS AT VATICAN PRESS CONFERENCE

Red Cross ambulances carry hostages as part of Israel-Hamas deal

A Red Cross vehicle, as part of a convoy believed to be carrying hostages abducted by Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, arrives at the Rafah border, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, as seen from southern Gaza Strip Nov. 24, 2023.  (REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

Israeli hostages transported in Red Cross ambulances

International Red Cross vehicles reportedly carrying Israeli hostages released by Hamas cross the Rafah border point in Gaza on the way to Egypt from which they would be flown to Israel to be reunited with their families, on Nov. 24, 2023. (MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

The hostages will be released over a four-day period, beginning Friday, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Israeli leaders have vowed to resume the war once the cease-fire lifts.

ISRAELI SPOKESMAN'S SHOCKED FACE GOES VIRAL OVER BIZARRE QUESTION ABOUT HOSTAGE DEAL: 'LEFT ME SPEECHLESS'

Hamas hostage seen at Rafah border crossing

A vehicle believed to be carrying hostages abducted by Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, arrives at the Rafah border, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, as seen from southern Gaza Strip Nov. 24, 2023.  (Reuters TV via REUTERS)

Israel Palestine hostage

Israeli security forces stand next to ambulances waiting outside the helipad of Tel Aviv's Schneider medical centre amid preparations for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners later in the day.  (FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

"Israel will continue its war on Hamas and we will not stop until we achieve our two main goals, overthrowing the rule of Hamas and returning all the abductees back to us, safe and sound," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Friday as he toured Israel’s ravaged border areas with his counterparts from Portugal and Slovenia.

Officials have floated the idea that the ceasefire can be extended another day for each additional group of 10 hostages released.

Hamas terrorists are believed to have taken some 240 people captive in the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel and are holding them in Gaza. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel hostages poster

People look at photographs of hostages, mostly Israeli civilians who were abducted during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Friday marks the start of a four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, during which the Gaza militants pledged to release 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.  (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

To date, there have been more than 1,200 Israelis reported killed by Hamas, while the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health is claiming nearly 13,000 civilians have been killed from Israeli military activity in Gaza.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo, Lawrence Richard, Elizabeth Pritchett and Louis Casianio contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com