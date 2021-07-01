Tropical Storm Elsa may form Thursday, barrel through Caribbean, forecasters say

Tropical Depression 5 was gaining strength late Wednesday and was expected to become Tropical Storm Elsa before reaching the Lesser Antilles on Thursday as it headed toward the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center said overnight Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall and possible isolated flash flooding and mudslides will likely hit Barbados and the Windward and Leeland Islands by Friday, forecasters said.

Potential impacts on Florida weren't immediately clear "given the uncertainty in the long-range forecast," the hurricane center said.

Parts of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Hispaniola, Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas will likely have wind and rain through early next week, the NHC said.

The tropical depression was moving west with current maximum sustained winds of 39 mph.

Tropical Storm Danny weakened to a tropical depression hours after it made landfall Monday evening on South Carolina's coast but the system continued to dump heavy rains on the state and portions of Georgia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.