Haiti PM advises president to form commission to ensure credibility of elections

Haiti's prime minister says a special commission should be created to review contested elections before a Dec. 27 presidential and legislative runoff can be held.

Evans Paul says the commission should have three days to produce its recommendations to Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council and the government.

Paul posted a message on his Twitter account early Thursday say he's advised President Michel Martelly that it's now necessary to "ensure the credibility of the process." He did not detail how commission members would be chosen.

He says "credible, transparent and inclusive" elections are a must.

No. 2 presidential candidate Jude Celestin's opposition alliance has been calling for an independent review of October elections for weeks. The electoral office has rejected their demands.