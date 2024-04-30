Expand / Collapse search
Pakistan

Gunmen kill police officer guarding polio workers in Pakistan's northwest

10 police officers have died while protecting vaccination campaigns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province this year

Associated Press
Published
  • Gunmen fatally shot a police officer protecting polio workers in Pakistan’s northwest.
  • The shooting occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities say.
  • This year, at least 10 police officers have lost their lives while providing security for vaccination campaigns in the province.

Gunmen fatally shot a police officer assigned to protect polio workers in Pakistan’s northwest, an official said Tuesday.

At least 10 police have died this year while on security duty for vaccination campaigns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The gunmen fired at a team working in Bajaur district, killing the officer on the spot, police officer Dilawar Khan said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.

Pakistan flag

Gunmen fatally shot a police officer assigned to protect polio workers in Pakistan’s northwest, an official said on Tuesday. (ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Anti-polio campaigns in Pakistan are regularly marred by violence. Militants target vaccination teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

A five-day anti-polio campaign started Monday in 13 high-risk districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. More than 21,000 teams are tasked with administering vaccines to 4,423,000 children under age 5. More than 32,000 police are protecting the teams.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only countries where the spread of polio has never been stopped.

The potentially fatal, paralyzing disease mostly strikes children under age 5 and typically spreads through contaminated water.