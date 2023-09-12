Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico

Gunmen kill Mexico Attorney General's delegate in southern state of Guerrero

Fernando García Hernández was attacked near his office while in his vehicle

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gunmen killed the representative of Mexico’s Attorney General’s office in the southern state of Guerrero on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Fernando García Hernández was attacked in his vehicle near his office in the state capital of Chilpancingo. A federal official familiar with case confirmed the killing, but was not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

AROUND 11K MEXICO CITY MARATHON RUNNERS DISQUALIFIED: REPORT

Mexico Fox News graphic

Gunmen have killed Mexico Attorney General's delegate in the southern state of Guerrero.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The killing came just days after a regional prosecutor for the Guerrero state prosecutor’s office was killed in Coyuca de Catalan. He had left the region known as Tierra Caliente that borders the state of Michoacan months ago due to threats and had recently returned. He was killed Saturday.

Guerrero is an impoverished state long at the mercy of multiple criminal gangs that traffic drugs and extort residents.