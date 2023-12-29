Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico

Gunmen kill 6 people, wound 26 others in attack on party in northern Mexico border state

Ciudad Obregon, in southern part of Sonora state, was latest scene of cartel-related violence in Mexico

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three gunmen pulled up to a party early on Friday in northern Mexico and opened fire on partygoers, killing six people and wounding 26 others.

Two of the dead were under 18 years old, and five of the wounded were children. Four of the wounded were reported to be in critical condition at local hospitals, while 13 others were treated and released.

ARIZONA BORDER RANCHER FEARS CARTELS INTENTIONALLY OVERWHELM BORDER PATROL AS A 'DIVERSIONARY TACTIC'

Prosecutors in the border state of Sonora said the killings in the city of Ciudad Obregon was an attack on a suspected cartel member who was wanted in homicide and other charges.

Mexican flag

Mexican border violence has surged of late, as drug cartels battle for territory. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A fourth gunman who participated in the attack was already at the party. The suspected cartel member tried to flee but was killed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The attackers were able to escape. Sonora has been the scene of bloody turf battles between various drug gangs.