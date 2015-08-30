Gunmen attack small airport in southwestern Pakistan, killing 1 and abducting another official

Authorities say gunmen have attacked a small airport in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing one official there and kidnapping another.

Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Pervez George says armed men on motorcycles stormed Baluchistan province's Jewni airport early Sunday and destroyed navigational equipment there after killing the official on duty and wounding his supervisor. Local police official Abdul Qadeer says the gunmen, who numbered between 10 to 12, abducted a third engineer.

George says the airport, while not in service, provides navigation aid to aircraft flying in the area. He says another system now is providing that navigational support.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. However, Baluchistan is the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatists, who occasionally launch similar attacks.

Jewni airport is some 860 kilometers (530 miles) southwest of Quetta.