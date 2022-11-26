Greta Thunberg joins lawsuit against Swedish government alleging 'insufficient' climate policies

Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined hundreds of other young plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the government of Sweden alleging inaction from the country on the issue of climate change.

The lawsuit joins Thunberg, 19, with more than 600 others who claim that Sweden’s climate policies have violated the Constitution along with the European Convention on Human Rights, Bloomberg reported .

"The Swedish state fails to meet the constitutional requirement to promote sustainable development leading to a good environment for present and future generations," the group organizing the lawsuit said in a statement.

Thunberg posted on Twitter saying that Black Friday was the "perfect day" to sue the state over "its insufficient climate policies."

"Today on Black Friday is the perfect day to sue the state over its insufficient climate policies. So that’s what we did," Thunberg, one of the world’s most recognizable climate activists, said.

"See you in court," she added.

Another activist, Ida Edling, said that Sweden "is pursuing a climate policy the research is very clear will contribute to a climate disaster in the future."

Sweden’s parliament decided in 2017 said that by 2045, the Scandinavian country is to have zero net emissions of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and is to have 100% renewable energy.

Still, activists in Sweden say the country should do more.

"The Swedish state has never treated the climate crisis as the crisis it is, and the new government has clearly signaled that it won’t do that either," Anton Foley, a 20 year-old plaintiff in the case, said in a statement.

Climate campaigners have launched numerous lawsuits against governments and companies in recent years, with mixed success.

In one of the most high-profile cases, Germany’s top court ruled last year that the government had to adjust its climate targets to avoid unduly burdening the young. The German government reacted by bringing forward its target for "net zero" emissions by five years to 2045 and laying more ambitious near-and-medium term steps to achieve that goal.

Associated Press contributed to this report.