Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Greenland

Greenland's prime minister says US will not 'get' island

'We decide our own future,' Greenland's Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a Facebook post

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Danish FM delivers message to US after Vance's Greenland comments Video

Danish FM delivers message to US after Vance's Greenland comments

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen hit back at the Trump administration’s "tone" regarding Greenland on Friday. (Credit: Denmark Foreign Ministry)

Greenland's prime minister said Sunday that the U.S. "will not get" the resource-rich island in the Atlantic.

President Donald Trump wants to annex the self-governing territory of Denmark, a NATO ally of the United States, claiming it is needed for national security purposes.

"President Trump says that the United States ‘will get Greenland.’ Let me be clear: The United States will not get it. We do not belong to anyone else. We decide our own future," Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a Facebook post.

Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee visited Pituffik Space Base, the Department of Defense’s northernmost military installation, in Greenland on Friday. 

TRUMP RELEASES POWERFUL VIDEO HIGHLIGHTING US-GREENLAND BOND AFTER DEADLY NAZI ATTACK

Jens-Frederik Nielsen Greenland

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leader of the Demokraatit Party, participates in a televised debate before elections in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 8, 2025. (Evgeniy Maloletka)

In a Saturday interview with NBC, Trump said that military force wasn’t off the table in regards to acquiring Greenland, according to the Associated Press.

"I think there’s a good possibility that we could do it without military force," Trump said. "This is world peace, this is international security," he said, but added: "I don’t take anything off the table."

WHY TRUMP'S PUSH FOR FRIGID GREENLAND IS ABOUT ICING OUT US ADVERSARIES

Nuuk, Greenland

Traditional Greenlandic housing is seen from the Myggedalen viewpoint on March 28, 2025, in Nuuk, Greenland.  (Leon Neal)

Although the Danish territory has said it is seeking independence from Copenhagen but isn’t interested in becoming part of the U.S., Trump has repeatedly floated, dating back to his first administration, a desire to secure Greenland for the U.S. as Russian and Chinese presence grows in the Arctic. 

Greenland demonstrators

Demonstrators hold Greenland flags as they protest in front of the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Saturday, March 29, 2025.  (Nils Meilvang/Ritzau Scanpix)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Polls have shown that nearly all Greenlanders oppose becoming part of the United States. Anti-American protesters, some wearing "Make America Go Away" caps and holding "Yankees Go Home" banners, have staged some of the largest demonstrations ever seen in Greenland.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan, Diana Stancy and The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. 