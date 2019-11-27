Greek TV broadcast interrupted by pig’s apparent pursuit of love

He was asked to report the news and all she wanted was some snuggles.

A Greek television reporter sent to cover coastal flooding in Kineta on Monday was caught on video being chased around by an apparently lovestruck pig.

“Giorgos, can you hear me? We have a pig here that has been chasing us since this morning… folks, sorry I can’t stand [still] because it’s biting me,” Lazos Mantikos, a reporter with ANT1 TV’s Good Morning Greece show, was heard telling its hosts, according to The Guardian.

Footage broadcast by the channel showed the female swine aggressively pursuing the male reporter as members in the studio erupted with laughter.

“Lazos, because it’s a tragic issue and we are counting our wounds in Kineta, try and work things out with the female pig,” Giorgos Papadakis, the anchor, reportedly told Mantikos in response.

Several dozen people had to be rescued from their homes and cars after torrential rains led to flooding and mudslides in the region earlier this week, the Associated Press reported.