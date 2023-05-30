Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Greek Education Ministry target of cyberattack, most extensive in country's history

Greek cyberattacks prompted an investigation ordered by a Supreme Court prosecutor

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Greece’s Education Ministry says it has been targeted in a cyberattack described as the most extensive in the country’s history, aimed at disabling a centralized high school examination platform.

It said the distributed denial of service, or DDoS, attacks aimed at overwhelming the platform occurred for a second consecutive day Tuesday. The attack involved computers from 114 countries, causing outages and delays in high school exams but failing to cripple the system, the ministry said.

The cyberattacks prompted a judicial investigation ordered by a Supreme Court prosecutor, to be assisted by the police’s cybercrime division.

GREEK POLICE ARREST 35-YEAR-OLD GERMAN CITIZEN WITH 4 OUTSTANDING WARRANTS FOR FRAUD, CYBERCRIME

"It is the most significant attack ever carried out against a Greek public or government organization," the Education Ministry said, describing the incidents on Monday and Tuesday as "large scale and of sustained duration."

A laptop

A woman is shown typing on a laptop. The Greek Education Ministry announced that it was the target of a cyberattack. The attack was described as the most extensive in the country's history. (ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

WILDFIRE IN GREECE BLACKENS GATE OF ANCIENT FORTIFIED CITY

End-of year high school exams in Greece are administered using an online platform known as the Subject Bank, designed to to set a uniform standard nationwide.

The outages left students waiting in classrooms for hours for the exams to start and touched off a political spat, following an inconclusive general election earlier this month. A caretaker government has been appointed ahead of a new election on June 25, with the outgoing conservative New Democracy party favorite to win re-election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"All we’ve got so far is an arrogant abdication of responsibility of the New Democracy government, which for four years failed to take adequate digital protection measures to shield the Subject Bank platform and ensure that school examinations run smoothly," said Popi Tsananidou, a spokeswoman for the left-wing main opposition party, Syriza.