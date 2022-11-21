Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Greek police arrest 35-year-old German citizen with 4 outstanding warrants for fraud, cybercrime

German citizen had over 1,000 photos, videos of child pornography on his phone

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Greek police say that they have arrested a 35-year-old German citizen who has four outstanding arrest warrants on him for fraud and cybercrime, three from Germany and one international.

The Thessaloniki police's organized crime and human trafficking division announced Saturday they had found over 1,000 photos and videos of child pornography in the suspect’s cellphone when he was arrested Thursday.

The man, who had settled in Greece since 2019, was jailed pending review of the extradition requests. He also faces a Greek prosecutor next week on charges of impersonating both a German and a Greek police officer.

WILDFIRE IN GREECE BLACKENS GATE OF ANCIENT FORTIFIED CITY

The suspect, whose mother was Greek, had been showing what proved to be a fake German police officer’s ID on across northern Greece, claiming he was a part of a special unit investigating networks of pedophiles. He also impersonated a Greek policeman, recently checking into a hospital wearing a police uniform, which was found in his home.

Dusk view of the waterfront and buildings on Nikis Avenue in Thessaloniki, Greece. Thessaloniki police arrested a German man with four outstanding warrants on Thursday.

Dusk view of the waterfront and buildings on Nikis Avenue in Thessaloniki, Greece. Thessaloniki police arrested a German man with four outstanding warrants on Thursday. (Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police say they also found in the suspect’s car and home two license plates purporting to be from German state vehicles, at least one of which was fake, as well as fake salary payment statements from German state authorities.