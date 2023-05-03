Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Greek authorities pull 39 migrants from river islet on Turkish border

13 men, 11, women, 15 children were ferried across river Evros in plastic boat

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Greek authorities on Wednesday rescued a group of 39 migrants who had been abandoned by smugglers on an islet in the river that runs along the country's land border with Turkey, police said.

DROWNED MIGRANTS WASHING ASHORE OVERWHELM AFRICAN NATION, 'RADICAL SOLUTIONS' SOUGHT AS CEMETERIES FILL UP

A police statement said the 13 men, 11 women and 15 children had been ferried across in a plastic boat from the Turkish side of the Evros river.

Greek Flag

Greek authorities have reported the rescue of 39 migrants from a river islet along the Turkish border. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It said all the migrants, who told police they were from Syria, were in good health. They were provided with food and clothing and taken to a reception facility in the northeastern town of Orestiada.

TUNISIAN OFFICIALS REPORT 25 EUROPE-BOUND MIGRANTS DEAD, 15 MISSING IN MEDITERRANEAN

Police said the group phoned two nongovernmental organizations working with migrants to tell them they were on the island, about 80 yards from the Greek bank of the river. The NGOs in turn notified Greek authorities and members of the European Union's Frontex border agency stationed in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Evros is a major crossing point for thousands of people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in Europe, who mostly pay smugglers to ferry them to Greece. Greek authorities are planning to extend a fence designed to stop illegal crossings that currently covers part of the Evros border.