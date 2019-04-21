GRAPHIC VIDEO: Mugger punches student so hard that his teeth had to be removed from lungs: report

Authorities in West London on Sunday said they are searching for a mugger who sucker punched his victim so hard, that his teeth had to be removed from the victim’s lungs, reports said.

The Metropolitan Police released the graphic video that showed the suspect rummage through the victim’s pockets while he was lying on the ground. The victim suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, The Sun reported.

The 23-year-old victim was in a coma for weeks, the report said. The incident occurred in August but the video was just released.

"This was a completely unprovoked assault on a young man walking home after a night out,” a detective told the paper. "The victim has only just managed to make a full recovery from his physical injuries, however this attack has had a large psychological impact on him.