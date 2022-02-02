GoFundMe freezes Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' page after it raises $10 million

GoFundMe paused the fundraising page for the Freedom Convoy 2022 after it surpassed $10 million Wednesday.

"This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations," read a notice at the top of the convoy's GoFundMe page, as of Wednesday evening. "Our team is working 24/7 and doing all we can to protect both organizers and donors. Thank you for your patience."

Before being suspended, the GoFundMe page for the Freedom Convoy 2022 made more than $10.1 million since having been established on Jan. 14. That amount far exceeded the amount raised by Canada's major political parties last quarter.

News stories began circulating last week reporting that the convoy's GoFundMe page was frozen and organizers needed to outline how the millions of dollars in raised funds would be spent. A GoFundMe spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Monday that organizers did detail how the funds would be spent and that they withdrew $1 million to support their effort.

When reached for comment about their most recent action against the Freedom Convoy's page, GoFundMe directed Fox News Digital to a blog post explaining their position toward the Freedom Convoy page.

"Recent events in Ottawa, Canada, have generated widespread discussion about the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser on GoFundMe. We wanted to provide clarity around the actions that our global Trust & Safety and Customer Care teams take every day, just as they have with the Freedom Convoy fundraiser," GoFundMe wrote in part.

GoFundMe went on to list the means by which they intend to ensure the integrity and transparency of the organizers of the fundraiser.

"As the activity surrounding the protest evolves, we have been monitoring the fundraiser to ensure the funds are going to the intended recipients and that the fundraiser remains within our Terms of Service. Our monitoring includes maintaining close communication with the organizer as well as collaborating with local law enforcement," GoFundMe said.

"This process takes time and may slow down the withdrawal process. If the fundraiser does violate our Terms of Service or does not directly benefit the intended beneficiary, we will remove it from the platform," the site added.

Two people were arrested and there are 13 active investigations tied to the massive trucker demonstration in Ottawa, police said in a statement Tuesday.

Ottawa's chief of police suggested Wednesday that the Canadian Armed Forces might have to be called in to handle the lingering protesters in the Canadian capital.

"This is a national issue, not an Ottawa issue," Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said in a briefing to city councilors. "I am increasingly concerned there is no policing solution to this."

The founder of the convoy's fund did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.