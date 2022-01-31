Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

GoFundMe for Canadian truckers approaches $10M, more than country's political parties raised last quarter

The GoFundMe had been frozen until organizers offered a detailed plan regarding how funds would be spent

By Jon Brown | Fox News
The GoFundMe page to support the "Freedom Convoy" of Canadian truckers was approaching $10 million as of Monday evening, which is more money than the major federal political parties of Canada raised during the last quarter of 2021.

"Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries and livelihoods," read the convoy’s GoFundMe page.

"We are a peaceful country that has helped protect nations across the globe from tyrannical governments who oppressed their people, and now it seems it is happening here."

The federal government mandated that Canadian truckers had to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 15 if they want to avoid a 14-day quarantine when they cross the border from the United States.

The GoFundMe was started Jan. 14 by Tamara Lich, who is also secretary of the Western separatist Maverick Party. The fund says the money will go to pay for fuel as well as for food and lodgings for the participating truckers.

People walk beside trucks parked along Wellington Street during a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Parliament Hill, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

CANADIAN PASTOR WHO DEFIED COVID BAN BY HOLDING SERVICES SINGS ‘AMAZING GRACE’ AT US BORDER

By comparison, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reigning Liberal Party of Canada raked in $3.7 million during the last quarter of 2021, according to public records with Elections Canada. The opposing Conservative Party of Canada collected a little more than $3 million during the same period. 

Among the other parties represented in the Canadian House of Commons, the New Democratic Party raised $1.8 million, the Green Party of Canada raised about $800,000, and Bloc Québécois raised a little more than $150,000.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks to the podium from Rideau cottage for a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

News stories began circulating last week reporting the GoFundMe page for "Freedom Convoy 2022" was frozen and organizers needed to outline how the millions of dollars in raised funds would be spent.

‘FREEDOM CONVOY’ BANS MAINSTREAM MEDIA FROM FIRST PRESS CONFERENCE: ‘SABOTAGE’

A GoFundMe spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Monday that the organizers had provided a detailed plan on how the funds would be spent, and that $1 million had been withdrawn for their effort. The spokesperson added that the company will continue working with organizers regarding the release of remaining funds.

People walk in front of trucks parked on Wellington Street as they join a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Parliament Hill, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Freedom Convoy of truckers left Vancouver for Ottawa on Jan. 23 to protest the federal government’s vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers and is calling for an end to coronavirus restrictions. The convoy reached Ottawa this weekend and was joined by thousands of other Canadians protesting the mandates.

Trudeau, who was moved to a secret location as the protesters descended on the capital over the weekend, condemned the protesters on Monday and accused them of "hateful rhetoric."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.