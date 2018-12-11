Girl, 9, calls police because parents asked her to clean room: report

A 9-year-old Canadian girl was apparently so mad her parents had asked to clean up her room, that she dialed 911, The Toronto Star reported.

Ontario Provincial Police said a division responded to a 911 call from a residence in Simcoe, Ont. on Saturday. But when they arrived, they discovered it was no emergency.

The incident prompted authorities to issue a reminder to parents and guardians to tell their children that 911 calls should only be made in emergency circumstances, the report said.

“They tie up the phone lines at the communications center, waste taxpayer money, tie up law enforcement officers and threaten lives,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said.

It takes at least two officers an average of 30 minutes to investigate a 911 call, The Toronto Star reported. Misplaced calls put enormous pressure on OPP resources, Sanchuk said.