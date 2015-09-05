Giant sinkhole caused by accident at potash mine in Russia's Urals growing in size

A giant sinkhole that appeared in the Russian city of Solikamsk nine months ago is growing in size.

Local media reported earlier this week that the sinkhole which was caused by an accident at a potash mine in November has since quadrupled in size to 120 meters (395 feet) in diameter.

The mine's owner, Uralkali, which is the world's largest potash producer, has suspended operations while it tries to contain the inflow of brine which is believed to be the cause and pump it out.

Mine surveyors say they are monitoring soil in the area every 10 days and working at ways to prevent the hole from expanding further.

Solikamsk Mayor Igor Davletshin assured locals on Wednesday that the sinkhole posed no danger to residents.