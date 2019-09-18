German mom, daughter facing eviction blow up house: police

German authorities on Wednesday said a mother and daughter are under investigation for allegedly setting off an explosion at their home in western Germany when police and a court officer showed up to evict them.

Local media reported that the 67-year-old and 38-year-old were both severely wounded in the blast at their home near Muenster. Two horses, which had been brought inside the building, were also injured and later euthanized. Three police officers suffered minor injuries.

The women had been involved in long-term strife with their landlord and planned the gas explosion on their eviction day, according to investigators.

FRYING PAN EXPLOSION AT GERMAN VILLAGE FEST KILLS 1, INJURES 4

They said the two apparently wanted to kill themselves, but also knew others could die in the explosion.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The house had to be torn down after the explosion and ensuing fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.