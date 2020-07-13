Germany cops search for 'Rambo' armed with bow and arrow in Black Forest

Hundreds of police combed Germany’s Black Forest on Monday looking for a Rambo-style homeless man wearing combat gear and armed with a bow and arrow who disarmed four officers at gunpoint.

Authorities warned residents in the southwestern town of Oppenau to avoid going outside while officers searched for the man, who also had a handgun and a knife when he fled into the forest.

In an unusual step, authorities publicly identified the suspect by name as Yves Etienne Rausch, saying he was known to police for previous firearms offenses. They said he could be violent.

Police stopped Rausch on Sunday after getting a report of a suspicious person with a bow and arrow.

Officials said Rausch initially cooperated but then suddenly pulled a gun on the officers, threatening them and forcing them to hand over their service weapons.

The man is believed to have been living in the forest for weeks, according to the regional police office in Offenburg.

Agence France-Presse quoted the German publication Bild as reporting that Rausch spent time in prison for shooting his girlfriend with a bow and arrow.

A police spokesman was cited as saying the man was in a state of “psychiatric emergency” and should not be approached, AFP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.