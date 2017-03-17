Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published
Last Update March 17, 2017

German prosecutors charge man with IS membership

By | Associated Press

BERLIN – Federal prosecutors say they have charged a 23-year-old German man with membership in a terrorist organization for joining the Islamic State group in Syria.

In a statement Thursday, prosecutors said Anil O. traveled to Syria in August 2015 with the intention of working as a medic for the group.

Prosecutors said O., whose last name wasn't published due to German privacy law, soon became disillusioned with IS after seeing how it treated fellow Muslims.

They said he tried several times to flee IS-held territory, succeeding in January. He returned to Germany in September last year and was arrested at Duesseldorf airport.