Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

German president Gauck visits Poland to mark 1991 treaty

By | Associated Press
  • 478a2fae-
    Image 1 of 3

    German President Joachim Gauck, left, is welcomed by his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, right, at the presidential palace in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, June 17, 2016. Gauck came to Poland for celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the Polish-German treaty on good-neighborly relations. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz) (The Associated Press)

  • b1cabb32-
    Image 2 of 3

    German President Joachim Gauck, left, and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda walk for talks at the presidential palace in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, June 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz) (The Associated Press)

  • 3969f411-
    Image 3 of 3

    German President Joachim Gauck, left, and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda walk for talks at the presidential palace in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, June 17, 2016. Gauck came to for celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the Polish-German treaty on good-neighborly relations. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz) (The Associated Press)

WARSAW, Poland – Germany's President Joachim Gauck is visiting Poland to mark 25 years of a treaty that laid foundations for friendly ties between the two neighbors locked in troubled past.

Gauck and his partner, Daniela Schadt, were greeted Friday by Poland's President Andrzej Duda. The ceremony was to be held in the Presidential Palace's front yard, but was moved indoors due to a rainstorm.

Gauck will also meet Prime Minister Beata Szydlo for talks on European security, next month's NATO summit in Warsaw, the migrants crisis in Europe, Britain's referendum on European Union membership and bilateral issues.

On June 17, 1991 German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and Poland's Prime Minister Jan Krzysztof Bielecki signed a good-neighbor treaty between nations burdened by memories of Germany's World War II aggression against Poland.