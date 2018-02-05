German police group calls for decriminalizing cannabis

The head of an organization representing German police is calling for the consumption of cannabis to be decriminalized.

Germany has allowed some patients to get marijuana as a prescription medication since last March, but officials have stressed that doesn't mean it will be legalized for non-medical purposes.

The head of the BDK organization, which represents criminal police, told Monday's edition of the Bild daily that the group favors a "complete decriminalization of cannabis consumers." Andre Schulz argued that the current system stigmatizes people and "allows criminal careers to start."

Schulz argued that "the prohibition of cannabis was, viewed historically, arbitrary" and is "neither intelligent nor expedient."

However, he said that marijuana must remain off-limits for drivers.