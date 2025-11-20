German Christmas market opens nearly one year after deadly attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, reopened nearly one year after six people — including a child — were killed in a car-ramming attack.

While there were rumors that the festivities were canceled due to security concerns following last year's tragedy, more than 140 merchants opened their stalls on Thursday morning. The merchants' goods include candles, wool hats, candied almonds and other Christmas treats, according to The Associated Press, which cited the German news agency dpa. In addition to the small shops, the market boasts an ice rink and a Ferris wheel.

"Expectations are hopeful, naturally with the utmost respect for what happened last year, and we simply hope that people will rediscover their Christmas market," Paul-Gerhard Stieger, the managing director of the Magdeburg Christmas Market GmbH, told RTL Television, according to the AP.

Following last year's attack, the city and organizers of the market invested just over $288,000 in new security systems, according to the AP, which cited dpa. The measures reportedly include concrete blocks that are meant to block vehicles from entering the market area.

On Dec. 20, 2024, five women and one boy were killed, and several others were injured in the car-ramming attack that lasted just over a minute. The suspected attacker has been identified as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, a 51-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia. He arrived in Germany in 2006 and received permanent residency, the AP reported.

During the attack, al-Abdulmohsen allegedly drove a rented BMW X3 at speeds of up to approximately 30 mph through the Christmas market.

Al-Abdulmohsen's trial began last week and, if convicted, he will face life in prison. He is charged with murder for the six who died and attempted murder in connection to the 338 others who were injured. Additionally, the BBC reported that he faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm to 309 people.

Prosecutor Matthias Böttcher reportedly told the court that al-Abdulmohsen acted out of "supposed personal frustration" and aimed to hit as many people as possible to get "attention," the AP reported, citing dpa.

