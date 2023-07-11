German businessman found dismembered in freezer in Thailand

A German businessman was found dismembered and stuffed in a freezer in the town of Nong Prue in southern Thailand late Monday night after he had been reported missing for a week.

A 62-year-old real estate broker, Hans Peter Walter Mack, was discovered after police used security footage to locate the house he was discovered in, roughly a quarter of a mile from where his gray Mercedes-Benz was found parked, reported Viral Press.

A trash bag containing a Makita cordless chainsaw, a charging unit, a pair of yellow-handled hedge clippers and two large rolls of plastic were also reportedly discovered in the freezer along with the dismembered body.

2 DEAD IN BANGKOK AFTER ELEVATED ROAD COLLAPSES

Mack was first reported missing by his wife Piraya Boonmak, 24, who lived with him in the city of Pattaya in the Chonburi province, just west of where the 62-year-old was found in Nong Prue, which is an upscale settlement reportedly popular among foreigners.

Mack’s family apparently offered a three million Baht reward, which equates to over $86,000.

Thai police said traces of a cleaning agent were discovered in Mack’s car, including on the seats, dashboard and steering wheel.

A large sum of money was also reportedly missing from Mack’s bank account, which police suspect could be linked to his gruesome death.

Specifics on how Mack was killed have not been released.

Police have also yet to name any suspects involved in the case but noted that German and Thai nationals were being investigated by authorities.

THAILAND WOMAN HAS LEG AMPUTATED AT BANGKOK AIRPORT AFTER IT BECAME TRAPPED UNDER MOVING WALKWAY

Local reporting also showed that Mack, at the time age 56, was apparently arrested in February 2018 over allegations relating to child sex trafficking.

Reports show that a German expat by the name Hans Peter Walter Mack was arrested after he was found to have followed an individual known as Amornrat Kateuy, who transported a 17-year-old girl on a motorcycle, to a home in Nong Prue.

Police who monitored the home following reports of underage prostitution, said they saw Amornrat and a girl inside the home. A shirtless German later emerged from a bedroom, according to a report by Thai outlet The Nation.

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTO

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After breaking into the home, Thai police allegedly found a separate 15-year-old girl in the bedroom wearing only a towel and she reportedly told police the man had bought a "sexual service" from her.

Amornrat and Mack faced charges of human trafficking and procuring a sex service provided by an underage girl, though Fox News Digital could not verify whether Mack was ever charged or any proceedings that followed the arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.