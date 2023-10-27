Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany

German authorities charge 3 teens with homeless man's fatal beating, filming attack

Suspects aged 14 through 15, reportedly killed man they encountered by chance in Horn-Bad Meinberg

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three teenagers were arrested as suspects in the killing in Germany of a homeless man, which one of them apparently filmed, authorities said Friday.

AT LEAST 1 SAILOR DEAD, 4 MISSING AFTER CARGO SHIPS CRASH OFF GERMAN COAST

A passer-by found the victim's body on Thursday in a meadow in Horn-Bad Meinberg, a town in a rural region of western Germany. On Friday, police and prosecutors said in a statement that a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-olds were arrested as suspects.

The German national flag is seen on a sunny day surrounded by some clouds at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch - RTX2C625

The German national flag is seen on a sunny day surrounded by some clouds at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 29, 2016. (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

They said that the suspects and the man appeared to have met by chance and that they had a video of the crime, which they believe was filmed and circulated by one of the suspects.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutor Alexander Goerlitz told German news agency dpa that the two elder suspects had admitted to using violence against the man.