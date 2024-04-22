Expand / Collapse search
World

Georgian opposition parties urge mass protests against 'Russian' bill

Up to 10,000 protesters gathered outside the parliament

By Fox News Staff Reuters
WATCH: Protesters take to the streets as Georgia parliament advances 'foreign agent' bill Video

WATCH: Protesters take to the streets as Georgia parliament advances 'foreign agent' bill

Six Georgian opposition parties appealed on Thursday for mass protests against a government bill on "foreign agents" which they say aims to block the South Caucasus country's path towards the European Union and NATO. (Credit: Reuters)

Six Georgian opposition parties appealed on Thursday for mass protests against a government bill on "foreign agents" which they say aims to block the South Caucasus country's path towards the European Union and NATO.

The bill, which critics compare to legislation that Russia has used extensively to crack down on dissent, has already prompted three straight nights of demonstrations this week in the capital Tbilisi.

Up to 10,000 protesters gathered outside the parliament on Wednesday evening before marching on the prime minister's office. At least 13 people have been detained over the past two days and one police officer was injured in altercations, the interior ministry said.

In their jointly published statement, the opposition parties hailed the protesters' "fighting spirit" and slammed the ruling Georgian Dream party for supporting the bill.

  • Protests in Georgia
    Image 1 of 3

    People take part in a protest against a draft bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgia April 18, 2024. (REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze)

  • Georgia demonstrators
    Image 2 of 3

    (GIORGI ARJEVANIDZE/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Demonstrators in Georgia
    Image 3 of 3

    Demonstrators stand in front of police officers during a protest against a draft bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgia April 16, 2024. (REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze)

"The Russian law initiated by 'Georgian Dream' is in contradiction with the Constitution of Georgia, the will of the Georgian people to become a full-fledged member of the European Union and NATO, and the long-term goal of securing the sovereignty of our country," the parties said.

The Kremlin has denied any association with the bill.

The opposition specifically singled out Bidzina Ivanishvili, a billionaire former prime minister who founded Georgian Dream, for "trying to kill the European future of Georgia".

Ivanishvili could not be reached for comment.

The bill would require organizations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as agents of foreign influence. Georgian Dream says it will help promote transparency and combat "pseudo-liberal values" imposed by foreigners.

  • Georgia police
    Image 1 of 7

    Law enforcement officers block a street during a protest against a draft bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgia April 15, 2024.  (REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze)

  • georgia protests mass in the streets
    Image 2 of 7

    People take part in a protest against a draft bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgia April 15, 2024. (REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze)

  • Police and Georgia protesters
    Image 3 of 7

    A demonstrator scuffles with police officers during a protest against a draft bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgia April 16, 2024. (REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze)

  • Georgia protesters
    Image 4 of 7

    Demonstrators use laser pointers during a protest against a draft bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgia April 17, 2024.  (REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze)

  • Georgia protesters
    Image 5 of 7

    A demonstrator shouts during a protest against a draft bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgia April 17, 2024. (REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze)

  • Georgia protests
    Image 6 of 7

    Member of the Georgian Parliament Aleko Elisashvili shouts in front of law enforcement officers during a protest against a draft bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgia April 17, 2024. (REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze)

  • Protests in Georgia streets
    Image 7 of 7

      (REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze)

Eighty-three of parliament's 150 deputies backed the bill on its first reading on Wednesday in a vote boycotted by opposition parties. It must clear two more readings to become law.

The EU said the bill risks blocking Georgia's path to membership, while the U.S. State Department also expressed disappointment over Wednesday's parliamentary vote.

"(The bill) could limit freedom of expression, stigmatize organizations that deliver these benefits to the citizens of Georgia, and impede independent media organizations working to provide Georgians with access to high quality information," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Georgia's pro-European opposition is deeply divided, including over the legacy of jailed former president Mikheil Saakashvili, whose United National Movement (UNM) party remains the country's second largest.

The UNM was among the six signatories to Thursday's appeal.

This article was written by Fox News staff.