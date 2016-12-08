George Zimmerman Appeals NBC Dismissal Of His Defamation Suit

George Zimmerman has filed a notice to appeal the dismissal of his defamation lawsuit against NBC Universal and three reporters.

The appeal notice was filed Tuesday with the Seminole County Clerk of Courts. Judge Debra Nelson on June 30 dismissed Zimmerman's lawsuit, saying the former neighborhood watch leader had failed to show the network acted with malice.

Nelson said the malice standard was appropriate because Zimmerman became a public figure after he fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, in February 2012. It generated a national conversation about race and self-defense laws. He was acquitted of second-degree murder last year.

In his lawsuit, Zimmerman says NBC's editing of a story on the shooting made it sound as if Zimmerman voluntarily told an operator that Martin was black.

Even after his acquittal last summer, Zimmerman still managed to have some brushes with the law.

In September, police responded to a domestic disturbance call from his estranged wife who said he was threatening her with a gun. No evidence was found and no charges with filed.

He was also charged in November with aggravated assault with a weapon, as well as domestic violence battery and criminal mischief when he barricaded himself in his girlfriend's home after an argument the two had. All charges were dropped and police decided against pursuing a case.

