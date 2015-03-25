Gay couple registers to be first to benefit from Uruguay's 'marriage equality law'

A gay couple showed up before dawn to be the first to register under Uruguay's new "marriage equality law."

TV producer Sergio Miranda and artist Rodrigo Borda have been partners for 14 years. They signed up at Montevideo's civil registry on Monday.

Miranda says they announced the registration so that people can see it's normal. Borda calls it "a historic day."

He hopes this "will be seen in many countries where this option still isn't possible" and may lead to more freedom.

Uruguay is the second Latin American country to allow gay marriage, after Argentina. President Jose Mujica's government also decriminalized abortion and expects senate approval soon for a government-managed marijuana industry.