Gas explosion at Bolivia Carnival leaves 6 dead, 28 injured

Police in Bolivia say six people were killed and dozens injured when a street vendor's gas canister exploded near the route of the Carnival in the city of Orura.

Deputy Commander Freddy Betancurt says the blast took place on a street parallel to where participants were making the folkloric entrance to Orura's Carnival, one of the most important in Bolivia. It created an expansive wave of at least 50 yards (meters).

Betancurt said police believe Saturday's accident was caused by hot oil weakening the hose to the vendor's gas canister.

Regional police Commander Romel Rana said the explosion left six people dead and 28 injured.

Orura's Carnival draws tourists from Bolivia and around the world, and was declared a world heritage site by UNESCO.