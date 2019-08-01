French woman killed by tenant over lack of air conditioning: reports

An elderly landlord in France was fatally shot by a tenant following a fight over air conditioning, according to reports.

Maryse Malin, 71, was recently shot three times by a tenant in Les Arcs-sur-Argens in southeast France, English language French news website The Local reported on Thursday.

OREGON MAN STEALS COOKIES WHILE WEARING COOKIE MONSTER SHIRT, POLICE SAY

The tenant — reportedly a 66-year-old military veteran — had allegedly complained about heat in the villa, and requested that air conditioning be installed, neighbors said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Malin's family said that the landlord agreed but told the tenant air conditioning couldn't be installed until October.

Authorities are investigating Malin's death as a homicide, according to the news outlet.